Trump Does Foreign Accent in Rant About Naming Waterways Like ‘Strait of Trump’ After Himself

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President Donald Trump did a foreign accent during a rant about renaming waterways after he drew laughs with a crack about the “Strait of Trump” at a Saudi-backed investment conference.

The Strait of Hormuz has become a chokepoint in the Iran war as has tried to get other countries to help secure the waterway, and remains so even as Trump touts progress in “talks” with Iran.

On Friday evening, the president gave the keynote address for the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit at the Faena Hotel and Forum in Miami Beach.

During that speech, Trump made the “accidental” quip about the Strait of Hormuz — then went on a lengthy tangent about the Gulf of Mexico in which he reenacted a call with Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum:

We’re negotiating now and it would be great if we could do something, but they have to open it up. They have to open up the Strait of Trump. I mean, Hormuz. Excuse me. I’m so sorry. Such a terrible mistake. The fake news will say he accidentally said — there’s no accidents with me. Not too many. If there were, it would have been a major story. Well, we had that with the Gulf of Mexico. Remember the Gulf of Mexico? And one day I said, “Why is it the Gulf of Mexico?” We have 92% of the area around it. They have 8% — really less than 8%. But for 350 years, it was good. You know, they were there 100 years longer than us. Mexico. They were 350 — were to 250. And I said, I’ve asked myself, “Why? Why don’t we call it the Gulf of Mexico?” It seems like we dominate. Well, when I checked, it was more than 92%. So I announced — I wouldn’t say Mexico was thrilled — I announced that from now on, the Gulf of Mexico is going to be called the Gulf of America. And it took about one hour. It was done. Everybody. I mean, the president called me. She’s really a nice person, too. I like her a lot. She called up. In the most beautiful way — she’s a very elegant woman, has a beautiful, beautiful voice. She goes, “President, President, President, tell me this is not so.” “No, no, it’s so.” And then Google Maps changed it. We won the court case in about one hour, and Google Maps changed the name. And it’s now the Gulf of America, which it should be.

Watch above via White House press pool.

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