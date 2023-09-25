House Republican Compares Kevin McCarthy’s Job to ‘Herding Cats’ with ‘Big Egos’

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) does not envy the job of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) these days. He also had an interesting comparison for his fellow members of the Feline – um, Freedom Caucus.

McCarthy’s overwhelming task before the end of September is to get the House GOP conference in line to keep the federal government funded, which involves making a handful of very loud people on the far-right very happy and keeping his job as speaker. Or he could make a deal with the vast majority of the House on the left, middle, and less-far-right and possibly lose his job. Buck appeared on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper with guest host Erica Hill to talk about the various battles being fought in the House, including the shutdown, the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, and whether or not the leader of the House of Representatives will still be in his hard-fought position when this is all over.

The short answer is yes, but would Ken Buck ever want this job? It sounds like he’d rather clean a litter box with his own toothbrush:

Hill: Before I let you go, do you think Speaker McCarthy will weather this? Buck: I do, and I mentioned before, I don’t think anybody wants this job. It is a horrible… You know, herding cats is a very difficult process. And when you’ve got cats with big egos in this building, it is very difficult to do.

For his part, McCarthy isn’t too worried about his job. Or at least he’s not going to admit as much in public.

