House Republicans Rip Their ‘Dumb and Unbelievably Reckless’ Leadership: ‘They Didn’t Even Whip the F***ing Bill’ 

House Republicans are in disarray.

On Tuesday night, Republican leaders faceplanted when one of the bills they put to the floor went down in flames as several GOP members voted against it. Three other pieces of legislation needed to be postponed because leadership was uncertain if the bills had the votes to pass.

The failed bill, the Flexibility for Workers Education Act, would allow employers to deny overtime pay to employees who enlist in certain voluntary training programs. Six Republicans voted against the measure, and the bill went down, 215-209.

On Wednesday, Politico reported that frustration with House Republican leadership is mounting among the rank and file. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), who was one of the Republican defectors, wondered why Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and company are “bringing bills to the floor they don’t have the votes for, other than to think that they’re going to strong-arm people.”

“I think it’s really a question for them as to where they’re getting their math,” Fitzpatrick said.

Republicans hold a narrow 218-213 majority after the resignation of former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and the death of former Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA) last week.

“We ultimately have a vote count problem with the limited number of members,” said Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), in what was not exactly a ringing endorsement of Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN).

Two other members of the Republican conference spoke more bluntly.

“They didn’t even whip the fucking bill,” a House Republican told Politico on condition of anonymity.

“It was unbelievably dumb and unbelievably reckless,” added another.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), who voted against the bill, said no one in leadership asked him his views about it.

“Our majority is so tight — it’s a problem,” Van Drew said. “They should have whipped it, No. 1. And then secondly, my bad. I should have let them know, even if it was only a half-hour before.”