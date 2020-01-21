2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton defended her previous relationship with disgraced Hollywood producer and alleged rapist Harvey Weinstein this week, claiming it “made sense” at the time.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, after being asked whether she has any “regrets” over her “lengthy association with Harvey Weinstein,” Clinton responded, “How could we have known?”

“He raised money for me, for the Obamas, for Democrats in general. And that at the time was something that everybody thought made sense,” she declared. “And of course, if all of us had known what we know now, it would have affected our behavior.”

Despite claiming to have not known about the allegations against Weinstein, at least two women — prominent magazine editor Tina Brown and actress Lena Dunham — reportedly “cautioned” Clinton’s team about Weinstein’s “treatment of women.”

According to the Washington Post, “Weinstein and his family have given more than $1.4 million in political contributions to the Democratic Party since 1992, including $10,000 to Barack Obama, and $46,350 to Clinton and HILLPAC, a political action committee that she used to support other Democrats while she was a senator.”

Weinstein also reportedly donated the maximum amount of money to former President Bill Clinton’s legal defense in 1998, and nearly $250,000 to the Democratic National Committee.

A few years ago, Weinstein reportedly attempted to use his relationship with Clinton to “pressure” journalist Ronan Farrow, who was working on a story about the sexual assault and rape allegations against him.

“Hillary Clinton had scheduled an interview while I was at the height of the Weinstein reporting, and her folks got in touch and said, ‘we hear you’re working on a big story,’ [they] sounded very concerned, and tried to cancel the interview,” Farrow claimed in 2018.

