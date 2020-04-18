‘I Gave Up On Drudge’: Trump Slams Conservative News Mogul

President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday he has “given up on” conservative news giant Matt Drudge.

Drudge runs the most popular online news aggregator — the Drudge Report. Recently, the site has turned over a number of articles criticizing the president’s response to the coronavirus pandemic noting that the U.S. has not peaked in its number of Covid-19 related deaths.

“I gave up on Drudge (a really nice guy) long ago, as have many others. People are dropping off like flies!” Trump said in a tweet.

The conservative newsman rose to prominence during the Monica Lewinisky–Bill Clinton scandal and his site backed Trump during the 2016 election. Recently however, Drudge has distanced himself from Trump, according to a CJR report, dismissing his past support for the former reality TV star by saying, “That was three years ago.”

Trump last mentioned Drudge back during a February campaign rally claiming the reporter was, “starting to treat me good again.”

“OK. Here’s Drudge Report. Drudge, you’re starting to treat me good again. You’re starting to like me again. I like him.”

