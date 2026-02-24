Jonathan Karl Dishes Details From Network Anchors’ Lunch With Trump

Jonathan Karl, ABC News’s chief Washington correspondent and This Week host, posted some details from President Donald Trump’s lunch with network news anchors ahead of his State of the Union address tonight – the lunch is a longtime tradition for presidents.

The three major broadcast news anchors, ABC News’s David Muir, CBS News’s Tony Dokoupil, and NBC News’s Tom Llamas, were the main figures at the lunch. Other attendees included Karl, as well as NewsNation’s Blake Burman and Leland Vittert. MS NOW’s Stephanie Ruhle and Newsmax’s Greta Van Susteren were also reportedly in attendance.

President Trump’s lunch with network anchors pic.twitter.com/lB6hBrqYSx — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) February 24, 2026

“Hey, I just left the White House room, just leaving now. The president did a lunch with network news anchors and offered a bit of a preview of his speech. One notable thing: we did talk about Iran,” began Karl, adding:

He said that Iran wants a deal more than I do, but they just can’t say the magic words, which he said was that they won’t build a bomb. The president said he’s going to talk a lot about the economy, and he’s going to call for new tax cuts tonight, and he is going to say that the next three years in America will be the best years economically that we’ve ever had, and he told us it’s already begun. So that’s here at the White House, just leaving lunch with the president and network anchors.

