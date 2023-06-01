‘I Wouldn’t Go That Far!’ Harris Faulkner Jumps On Former Biden Surrogate For Claiming Robert Kennedy Jr ‘Is An Unknown’

Former Biden campaign surrogate Kevin Walling claimed on The Faulkner Focus Thursday that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “is an unknown” and that neither he nor Marianne Williamson are “serious candidates” that pose a threat to Biden in a Democratic primary.

“You say they’re not serious,” Faulkner directed at Walling. “And Marianne Williamson has run before. You know, Robert Kennedy is someone that we’re looking at fairly new, although he obviously has a legacy in his family. But why would you say, not serious?” Faulkner asked.

“Well, number one, I mean, Marianne Williamson just fired, seemingly just fired all of her staff — she’s polling in single digits,” Walling said. “And Robert Kennedy is an unknown.”

“Well, I wouldn’t go that far,” Faulkner interrupted.

“Both these folks never served in office,” Walling continued. “I think Robert Kennedy is out of the mainstream, as you said, Harris, with regards to some of the things he’s running on, and especially when you look at his positions on vaccines, within the Democratic Party I think he’s very much out of the mainstream,” Walling said. “The president has overwhelming Democratic support.”

Faulkner interrupted again, this time to defend Kennedy’s stance on vaccines.

“You know, there’s some in the Black community who might even look that way,” Faulkner said. “Because Black men in particular during covid, who were expressing just questions. And some of that had to do with the history of our country with Tuskeegee — they wanted to know why things had to be mandated. You have to know that talking with real people.”

Faulkner referenced a clip of Kennedy played earlier in the show where he talked about candidates meeting real “human beings.”

The Democratic Party ought to be making this election a template for Democracy to our country and to the rest of the world, and say we are going to have real Democracy where candidates meet human beings, are questioned by them and have town halls, and deal with all the difficulties, and really judge the candidates on what they say and be open to new ideas that are not locked in that ideological razor.

“Yeah, he wants a debate,” Faulkner said of Kennedy.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

