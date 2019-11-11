Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) celebrated the announcement of Rep. Peter King’s (R-NY) retirement, Monday, branding him an “Islamophobe” and remarking, “Good riddance.”

After it was reported that King would not be seeking reelection in 2020, Omar posted on Twitter, “Peter King is an Islamophobe who held McCarthyite hearings targeting American Muslims, said ‘there are too many mosques in this country’ and blamed Eric Garner for his own death at the hands of police.”

“Good riddance,” she concluded.

Peter King is an Islamophobe who held McCarthyite hearings targeting American Muslims, said “there are too many mosques in this country” and blamed Eric Garner for his own death at the hands of police. Good riddance. https://t.co/cYZOrnaK2M — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 11, 2019

The sentiment was echoed by 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ foreign policy advisor Matt Duss, who commented, “In 2019 you can be one of Congress’s most outspoken anti-Muslim bigots and still be considered ‘one of the more moderate GOP members of the House.'”

In 2019 you can be one of Congress’s most outspoken anti-Muslim bigots and still be considered “one of the more moderate GOP members of the House.” https://t.co/08koDo1iXd https://t.co/aaS5jgNKBy — Matt Duss (@mattduss) November 11, 2019

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), however, wished King good luck and claimed he would miss the congressman.

“Peter King stood head & shoulders above everyone else… He’s been principled & never let others push him away from his principles… He’s fiercely loved America, Long Island, and his Irish heritage and left a lasting mark on all 3,” Schumer declared. “I will miss him in Congress & value his friendship.”

Peter King stood head & shoulders above everyone else He’s been principled & never let others push him away from his principles He’s fiercely loved America, Long Island, and his Irish heritage and left a lasting mark on all 3 I will miss him in Congress & value his friendship https://t.co/GSXizZ2c5D — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 11, 2019

In 2007, King controversially claimed there were “too many mosques in this country” during a Politico interview.

“There are too many people sympathetic to radical Islam,” he continued, adding, “We should be looking at them more carefully and finding out how we can infiltrate them.”

King insisted that his words had been “taken entirely out of context,” and that he was referring to mosques which “do not cooperate with law enforcement.”

