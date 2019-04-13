Ilhan Omar Speaks Out After Trump Attack: No One ‘Can Threaten My Unwavering Love for America’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) issued a series of tweets addressing the controversy surrounding her comments about 9/11 and President Donald Trump‘s widely decried response.

In a speech last month, Omar said: “CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.” The comments were resurfaced this week and criticized as flippant. Trump, on Friday night, tweeted out a video of Omar’s comments interspersed with footage of the World Trade Center attacks.

“This country was founded on the ideas of justice, of liberty, of the pursuit of happiness,” Omar wrote in her Twitter thread. “But these core beliefs are under threat. Each and every day. We are under threat by an administration that would rather cage children than pass comprehensive immigration reform.”

“I did not run for Congress to be silent,” she continued, before taking an apparent shot at Trump: “No one person – no matter how corrupt, inept, or vicious – can threaten my unwavering love for America. I stand undeterred to continue fighting for equal opportunity in our pursuit of happiness for all Americans.”

An administration that would rather give billionaires tax breaks than provide a little cushion for working people. An administration that would rather attack fellow Americans who are transgender and wear our country’s uniform than fight for equality and opportunity for all. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 13, 2019

No one person – no matter how corrupt, inept, or vicious – can threaten my unwavering love for America. I stand undeterred to continue fighting for equal opportunity in our pursuit of happiness for all Americans. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 13, 2019

Thank you for standing with me – against an administration that ran on banning Muslims from this country – to fight for the America we all deserve.💪🏽 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 13, 2019

Omar’s comments come as Democratic lawmakers and those running for president in 2020 have spoken out in her defense.

[Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]

