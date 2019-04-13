comScore
BACKLASH TO BACKLASH

Democrats Condemn Trump’s ‘Disgusting and Dangerous’ Attacks on Ilhan Omar

By Aidan McLaughlinApr 13th, 2019, 12:55 pm

Democrats are weighing in on the controversy surrounding a clip of Rep. Ilhan Omar making a reference to 9/11. Not specifically to her comments, though, but rather President Donald Trump‘s tweet on Friday night, with a video showing clips of the attack on 9/11 interspersed with video of Omar speaking.

“For far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen and, frankly, I’m tired of it, and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it,” Omar said at a CAIR event last month. “CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”

Those comments were resurfaced this week and condemned by the New York Post, eventually making their way to the president’s Twitter feed, in the aforementioned video that is now proudly pinned to the top of his profile.

In light of the recent death threats against Omar by a Trump supporter enraged by her Muslim faith, Democrats began speaking out against Trump’s video on Friday evening, starting with the 2020 candidates.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi weighed in Saturday morning, though she did not name Omar in her tweets:

Omar’s other colleagues joined in:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under

Follow Mediaite

Follow Aidan McLaughlin