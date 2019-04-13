Daily Caller Editor Attacks Gateway Pundit Writer: Working For My Site is Better Than ‘Eating Putin’s Cock Bacon For Breakfast’

Daily Caller editor in chief Geoffrey Ingersoll took things to the next level in an online feud with Gateway Pundit writer Cassandra Fairbanks, and faced Twitter backlash after his vulgar retort.

The tweet that is causing the uproar, and which has the most inflammatory quotes, is the one below, but it’s not where the feud started.

Still better than eating Putin’s cock bacon for breakfast, you hapless harlot. By the way, maybe cut down. You’re blowing up. https://t.co/v7eLhcFe7V — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) April 13, 2019

(deleted, see screenshot below)



That’s a quote retweet, and following the threads back, it seems the kerfuffle actually started with this tweet from Fairbanks.

We don’t suck up to political powers, they say, as the deep states dick glides down their throat pic.twitter.com/SPtYQyfzIi — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) April 11, 2019

“We don’t suck up to political powers, they say, as the deep states dick glides down their throat,” wrote Fairbanks, and she attached two screenshots to the tweet. The first shows a tweet from the Daily Caller, promoting their new subscription service with the line “We don’t suck up to political powers.”

The second screenshot shows a tweet from the Daily Caller with an image of recently arrested Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, with the line “what year is it,” an obvious joke about his appearance.

Fairbanks, and the Gateway Pundit style of MAGA Republican in general, are apparently not thrilled with criticism of Assange or jokes at his expense, as he is somewhat of a folk hero for the documents and emails released in 2016 that hurt Hillary Clinton‘s chances of winning against Trump.

It was to that tweet about the “deep states(sic) dick” that Ingersoll quote-retweeted, and the race was on.

You got your start as a dingleberry hanging off the ass of the Kremlin. https://t.co/1Kafdahk66 — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) April 13, 2019

Then the replies.

Never heard of you. 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/Ua8OEC1v5W — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) April 13, 2019

Someone come get your drunk neocon uncle, he’s embarrassing himself. Dude, don’t drink so much. You can’t afford it on your salary. https://t.co/FvzXwYIwtD — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) April 13, 2019

It continued from there on Friday night. On Saturday, Twitter readers began responding to the battle, and Ingersoll was accused of a “sexist, misogynist tirade” by Big League Politics.

Many of the replies on Twitter include the hashtag #FreeAssange. Very few replies were in support of the now-deleted “cock bacon” tweet.

