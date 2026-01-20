‘Imperial Ambitions Are Resurfacing’: Emmanuel Macron Takes Veiled Shots at Trump in Fiesty Davos Speech

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

French President Emmanuel Macron opened his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday by taking a not-so-subtle dig at President Donald Trump by joking about his claims to have ended eight wars since returning to office last year.

“It is a time of peace, stability, and predictability,” Macron said sardonically.

That comment drew a few chuckles from the crowd, while Macron looked up to see how the quip played.

He continued:

It’s clear that we are reaching a time of instability, of imbalances… shift towards autocracy against democracy, more violence, more than 60 wars in 2024, an absolute record — even if I understood a few of them were fixed.

That joke did not get much of a reaction and Macron kept his speech moving. But he was clearly referring to Trump’s claim he has ended eight wars since starting his second term in January 2025. Beyond brokering a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, the Trump administration said it has ended conflicts between Israel and Iran and Pakistan and India, among others.

THE PRESIDENT OF PEACE: 8 wars ended in 8 months. pic.twitter.com/OiAH7YfkVu — Department of State (@StateDept) October 14, 2025

Macron — while donning Top Gun-style aviator glasses to cover up a burst blood vessel in his right eye — also took a more serious tone later in his speech.

“We’re shifting to a world without rules,” Macron warned. “Where international law is trampled underfoot, and where the only law that seems to matter is that of the strongest, and imperial ambitions are resurfacing.”

MAGA critics may have heard that and believed Macron was talking about Trump’s ambitions to acquire Greenland. But Macron pointed to two other examples — the Russia-Ukraine War spurred by Vladimir Putin, and “conflict in the Middle East.”

His speech was made just hours after Trump dismissed Macron, saying “nobody wants him” on his Board of Peace overseeing Gaza. Trump then posted a private message from Macron to Truth Social.

Macron called Trump “my great friend” in the message and started off by telling him how they are aligned on Syria and Iran, before saying “I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland.” He then asked to have dinner with Trump while they are both in Switzerland.

