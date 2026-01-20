‘Nobody Wants Him’: Trump Hits Out at Macron After French President Declines Invitation to Join ‘Board of Peace’

President Donald Trump tore into French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday after France declined an invitation to join Trump’s “Board of Peace.”

Asked by a reporter, “Have you invited President Putin to be a member of the Board of Peace?” Trump replied, “Yeah, he’s been invited.”

After another journalist questioned, “Can you respond to President Macron saying he will not join the Board of Peace?” Trump responded:

Oh, did he say that? Well nobody wants him because he’s gonna be out of office very soon. That’s alright. What I’ll do is if they feel like hostile, I’ll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes and he’ll join. But he doesn’t have to join. If he said that, you’re probably giving it to me a little bit differently, but if he actually did say that– but as you know, he’s gonna be out of office in a few months.

The French president declined Trump’s offer to join his Board of Peace – which was established to oversee the governance of Gaza – on Monday, claiming that the Board’s charter “goes beyond the framework of Gaza and raises serious questions, in particular with respect to the principles and structure of the United Nations, which cannot be called into question.”

The Trump administration extended invitations to around 60 other countries, including Russia, the United Kingdom, India, and Canada, before controversially announcing that each board member would have to pay a $1 billion fee to keep their “seat” in the long term.

While Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney accepted the invitation, his government also stated that it would not pay the $1 billion fee.

Members of the Board of Peace’s elite “Executive Board” include U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Trump adviser Robert Gabriel Jr., billionaire Trump donor Marc Rowan, and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Watch above via C-SPAN.