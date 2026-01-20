Trump Posts Private Message From French President Macron to Truth Social: ‘I Do Not Understand What You Are Doing’

President Donald Trump posted a private text message from French President Emmanuel Macron to Truth Social on Monday evening, just an hour after he taunted the French president while speaking to reporters.

“Note from President Emmanuel Macron, of France,” wrote Trump in a Truth Social post, attached to a screenshot of a private message from Macron inviting him to dinner in Paris:

From president Macron to President Trump My friend, We are totally in line on Syria We can do great things on Iran I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland Let us try to build great things : 1) i can set up a g7 meeting after Davos in Paris on thursday afternoon. I can invite the ukrainians, the danish, the syrians and the russians in the margins 2) let us have a dinner together in Paris together on thursday before you go back to the us Emmanuel

Trump posted the message just an hour after he lashed out at Macron for declining his invitation to join the Trump administration’s “Board of Peace.”

Asked by a reporter for his response to Macron “saying he will not join the Board of Peace” on Monday, Trump replied, “Oh, did he say that? Well nobody wants him because he’s gonna be out of office very soon. That’s alright. What I’ll do is if they feel like hostile, I’ll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes and he’ll join. But he doesn’t have to join.”

Macron declined Trump’s invitation to join his controversial Board of Peace on Monday, claiming that the Board’s charter “goes beyond the framework of Gaza and raises serious questions, in particular with respect to the principles and structure of the United Nations, which cannot be called into question.”