Ingraham and Guest Attack John Fetterman’s ‘Cruel’ Wife After He Checks into Hospital for Clinical Depression: ‘Lady Macbeth’

Laura Ingraham and a guest blasted Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Sen. John Fetterman (R-PA), who just checked into the hospital for clinical depression.

Fetterman’s chief of staff released a statement about the senator earlier in the day.

“Last night, Senator John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression,” he wrote. “While John has experienced depression on and off throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks.”

The statement said the senator was evaluated on Monday by a doctor who “recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed.”

Fetterman heeded the doctor’s advice and is currently “receiving treatment on a voluntary basis.”

The new senator was also hospitalized last week and kept overnight for observation after he reported feeling lightheaded at an event. Fetterman suffered a stroke in May.

On Thursday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, Ingraham and guest Ned Ryun slammed Gisele Fetterman, with the latter likening her to Lady Macbeth, the Shakespearean character who manipulated her husband to achieve power.

“Before we let you go, what do you think of Gisele Fetterman, who pushed this poor man to run for Senate?” she asked, alleging she goaded her husband into running. “Now he ends up in the hospital with clinical depression after already being hospitalized. I mean, is there a more twisted scenario than this, frankly cruel scenario than this?”

“It feels very much like a Lady Macbeth situation, which, she’s very ambitious and she used her impaired husband as the vehicle to achieve some of her ambitions,” Ryun replied.

“It’s sickening and cruel,” Ingraham said.

“It is,” he responded

