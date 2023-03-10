Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) made his Iowa debut on Friday to promote his book, but also appeared to score a major news supporter – popular GOP Governor Kim Reynolds, who had been a close Trump ally in the past.

DeSantis addressed a crowd in Davenport, Iowa and discussed his top-selling book, “The Courage to Be Free.” After the unannounced 2024 contender spoke, running through his political agenda in Florida and offering red meat to the crowd on issues like limiting gender-affirming treatments and toughening border control, Reynolds joined him on stage for a Q&A.

“He is just getting warmed up. This guy is a man on a mission,” Reynolds began, as she fawned over DeSantis’s successes in Florida.

DeSantis repaid the compliment telling Reynolds, “I always tell my legislators, you watch Iowa – do not let them get ahead of us on any of this stuff.”

CNN reported from the event and noted that there was “standing room only in the crowd” and “people lined up as early as 6 a.m. to enter the event room.”

Reynolds will appear with DeSantis a second time on Friday, joining him at the Des Moines State Fairgrounds for another event. Iowa, of course, is a key stop for any would-be or full-fledged presidential candidate – adding additional buzz to the likely 2024 contender’s high-profile visit.

Reynolds’ appearances alongside DeSantis in her home state are the latest signal that she backs him running against former President Donald Trump.

“Reynolds, who attended his donor retreat in Palm Beach last month, personally urged DeSantis to visit the state sooner than later, her aides said,” reported CNN on Friday. DeSantis’s donor retreat coincided with a similar event hosted by Trump.

Reynolds was a prominent supporter of Trump in the past and scored his endorsement in her 2022 reelection bid. “Kim Reynolds is a strong leader and fantastic Governor for the incredible people of Iowa!” Trump’s statement read. “Kim Reynolds is an America First Conservative, and she has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

BREAKING: President Donald Trump has just endorsed my re-election campaign! It’s an honor to have his support! pic.twitter.com/jIeWCjU6hf — Kim Reynolds (@KimReynoldsIA) June 5, 2022

In late January, Bloomberg reported that both Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Reynolds have avoided Trump’s 2024 campaign’s overtures for an endorsement – including ignoring calls from Trump.

