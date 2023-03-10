‘You’re Gonna Listen to the Freedom Caucus?’ White House Budget Director Skeptical of GOP Pledge to Spare Social Security

White House Director of the Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young scoffed at Republicans’ pledge not to touch Social Security.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly accused Republicans of wanting to overhaul Social Security – a longtime target of the GOP that is considered the “third rail of American politics.” Most notably, Biden went on the offensive during his State of the Union speech by highlighting proposals by some Republicans to reform the retirement program. His comments prompted jeers from Republicans, and top GOP lawmakers have said they will not make Social Security part of any negotiations about cost-cutting measures.

Young fielded questions at Friday’s White House press briefing, where she expressed skepticism.

“The thinking is that Social Security only has about 12 more years of solvency left,” Steven Portnoy of CBS News said. “This seems like a good opportunity, isn’t it? With divided government for the president to make a proposal, hope for a compromise? He doesn’t seem to be interested in doing that.”

Young responded that implicit in the question is an assumption that Republicans will not seek to undermine Social Security.

“You assume the debate is from, cutting no benefits and moving forward,” she responded. “We’re trying to protect the benefits that are there now. I wish we are at the point in the debate where we sit down and can come up with proposals to extend. Unfortunately, it is clear that some people want to go backwards.”

Portnoy responded that Biden has not made a proposal to protect the solvency of Social Security.

“He’s proposing not to accept any benefit cuts,” he said. “But the Republican leaders say they’re not proposing benefit cuts.”

“Who you gonna listen to? You’re gonna listen to the Freedom Caucus?” Young shot back, referring to an ultraconservative group of dozens of House Republicans. “Monday, one thing is said. Tuesday, another thing’s said. We’ll know if that is an ironclad commitment. We hope it is. Until we see a plan, excuse us for wanting to see it in black and white, and see that it’s supported by the majority of the conference.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

