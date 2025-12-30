Israel’s President Directly Refutes Trump’s Bibi Pardon Claim: ‘There Has Been No Conversation’

President Donald Trump received a quick rebuke this week after he claimed during a bilateral press conference on Monday that Israel’s president had told him a pardon for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in the works.

Trump and Netanyahu held a lengthy meeting at Mar-a-Lago and took questions from the press both before and after their discussion. At point during the Q&A, Trump was asked if Netanyahu should get a pardon for his various corruption trials.

“I think he will,” Trump replied, adding, “How do you not? He’s a wartime prime minister who’s a hero. How do you not give a pardon?”

“I spoke to the president, he tells me it’s on its way,” Trump later claimed. “You can’t do better than that, right?”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s office released a statement shortly after denying any such conversation took place. “There has been no conversation between President Herzog and President Trump since the pardon request was submitted,” said the statement, adding:

Several weeks ago, a conversation took place between President Herzog and a representative on behalf of Trump, who inquired about the American president’s letter. He was given an explanation of the stage the request is currently at, and that a decision on the matter would be made in accordance with the established procedures. This was explained to Trump’s representative exactly as President Herzog conveyed to the public in Israel.

Herzog, a former leader of Israel’s Labor Party, received a letter from the Trump administration in November requesting a pardon for Netanyahu. Trump also urged Herzog to pardon the longtime Israeli leader during his speech at the Israeli Knesset in October. “I have an idea, why don’t you give Netanyahu a pardon?” Trump told the Israeli parliament, adding, “Who cares about cigars and champagne?”

Netanyahu has been charged in several cases, including taking gifts unlawfully – like cigars and champagne – but he has also been accused of engaging in quid pro quos and granting regulatory favors to media companies in exchange for favorable coverage.