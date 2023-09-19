‘It’s a Clown Show’: Moderate Republican Rips GOP Colleagues, This Is What Happens When ‘You Keep Running Lunatics’

CNN’s Manu Raju interviewed hardline GOP Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) on Tuesday and played him a soundbite from moderate GOP Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) calling the House GOP a “clown show” as a government shutdown looms.

The exchange began with Norman telling Raju he believes the government is likely headed for a shutdown as the House GOP can’t find a compromise on spending.

“And your sentiment that you believe in a shutdown, I’ve heard that from members all across the line,” Raju replied, adding:

There’s a growing expectation there is one. The speaker did agree to top-line numbers with the White House. He backed off that among pressure from members like you. But there are moderates in your conference, Congressman, who are particularly frustrated. And listen to what Congressman Mike Lawler, he’s a freshman from New York in a district that Biden won in 2020. This is what he said about members taking your position.

Raju then played an edited clip from Lawler earlier in the day saying, “This is not conservative Republicanism. This is stupidity. The idea that we’re going to shut the government down when we don’t control the Senate, we don’t control the White House. These people can’t define a win. They don’t know how to take yes for an answer. It’s a clown show. You keep running lunatics. You’re going to be in this position,” Lawler said in the clip.

“I mean, pretty strong words there from a member of your own conference saying if you keep running lunatics, you’re going to be in this position and calling it a clown show, among other things. And you guys are not really conservatives. How do you respond to that?” Raju followed up.

“Well, obviously, I disagree with congressman, Lawler. I like him. He’s got his opinion. My opinion is that you can’t keep this path of destruction, of overall spending. It’s got to end somewhere. It was put in in focus today at our caucus meeting that on interest alone, we’re spending $20,000 per second, not minute, not hour per second. Where I disagree with many of the moderates is the only thing this president done that’s been done well is give us a treasure of things to cut and we’ve got to start doing that,” Norman replied.

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

