Jake Tapper Creeped Out by Brianna Keilar’s Analogy for Crowded GOP Race: ‘I Do Not Thank You for That’

Jake Tapper did not care for Brianna Keilar’s analogy for the growing 2024 Republican primary field on Monday’s edition of CNN News Central.

This week, a handful of candidates are expected to announce their candidacies, including North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and former Vice President Mike Pence, who filed paperwork to run on Monday.

They will join Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), some other candidates, and of course, former President Donald Trump, who is the runaway favorite to win the nomination.

“Come on in,” Tapper said, welcoming the new group of candidates. “Water’s fine.” He then asked Keilar if she’s feeling the “Burgumentum.”

“I feel a lot of ‘mentum,'” she replied. “There could be some Pencementum. There could be some Burgumentum… When you talk about this crowded field, it kind of reminds me of like a crowded jacuzzi. At a certain point–”

“Is that how you think of it?” asked Tapper, pointing to his head as if to suggest Keilar placed an image in his mind.

“A little bit,” Keilar responded. “At a certain point, aren’t there just too many people in the jacuzzi?”

“It’s a good question,” Tapper said. “It’s certainly a concern among some people who want Donald Trump to not be the nominee. They would rather that there not be so many candidates. They’re worried about what happened last time [in 2016].”

The two turned to the smaller Democratic field in which Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is challenging President Joe Biden. Tapper called Kennedy a “crank” over his anti-vaccine positions over the years.

Keilar wrapped up the segment, but Tapper briefly brought the conversation back to her earlier comment.

“I can’t get the image of the jacuzzi out of my head,” said Tapper, who started the whole “water” comparison. “I do not thank you for that.”

