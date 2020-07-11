Mark Levin Claims ‘BLM Is The Equivalent Of The KKK’ During Rant About CNN

Conservative commentator Mark Levin compared the Black Lives Matter movement to the notorious white supremacy organization the Ku Klux Klan.

“BLM is the equivalent of the KKK in terms of its racism, in terms of its antisemitism, in terms of its anti-Americanism,” Levin said this week in a video posted by BlazeTV. “And this is the point that the left refuses to acknowledge and, in fact, attacks anyone who mentions it.”

He added, “I don’t care if they attack me this is a Marxist, anarchist organization that believes in the overthrow of the United States. This is what they told us this is what they believe in, and yet Don Lemon keeps running interference for them as he did for Antifa.”

WATCH:

Levin went on to react to a July 7th on-air conversation between CNN hosts Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo where the pair discussed the importance of the hate crime charges brought against a California couple caught on video defacing a BLM mural.

“These are Democrat operatives defending Democrat operatives,” Levin concludes. “These are Democrat operatives in the media defending Democrat operatives in the black lives matter movement. They’re all voting for Biden they’re all the Praetorian Guard for Biden let’s not fool ourselves.

