Journalist Jemele Hill was a trending topic on Monday after ripping into Sen. Joe Manchin over the subject of his own weekend trending status as the Democrat who won’t support the ‘For the People Act’ or ending the filibuster.

When Manchin made news, again, for the question that reporters have been asking him repeatedly and getting the same answer for over and over, it was in the context of an op-ed that published over the weekend in which he laid out his position on voting for the controversial and sweeping elections omnibus Democrats have put hopelessly before Congress and the people.

That position (he won’t vote for it) written in his editorial was as far from unexpected as anything can get. Also elucidated in the article, stated clearly, for the record, in print, once more for the people in the back, was his intention not to dispose of the filibuster, and (again) he voiced his support for alternative and less controversial voting reform bill The John Lewis Voting Rights Act,

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would update the formula states and localities must use to ensure proposed voting laws do not restrict the rights of any particular group or population. My Republican colleague, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, has joined me in urging Senate leadership to update and pass this bill through regular order.

This time his position finally sank in, it seems, and the outrage cycle was able to go full court press.

That’s where Jemele Hill comes in.

In a tweet that became a trending topic for hours, Hill accused Manchin of supporting the John Lewis Voting Rights Act because he’s a racist.

“Record number of black voters show up to save this democracy, only for white supremacy to be upheld by a cowardly, power-hungry white dude,” the sports journo said via tweet before calling the senator and former governor a “clown.”

This is so on brand for this country. Record number of black voters show up to save this democracy, only for white supremacy to be upheld by a cowardly, power-hungry white dude. @Sen_JoeManchin is a clown. https://t.co/fCMuyoLer3 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 6, 2021

Political TV show regular Angela Rye and MSNBC host Joy Reid voiced support for the Sunday tweet on Monday after Hill’s name started trending.

Is this what folks on the right are so mad about? Well let’s unpack: hasn’t the filibuster been used, from the post-Civil War era straight through the 1950s and 60s… to uphold white supremacy by letting states constrict Black voting rights? Isn’t Manchin LITERALLY caping 4 that? https://t.co/IvlahyRzDu — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) June 7, 2021

Conservative commentators and tweeters, generally the opposite:

Lesson for all blue dog Democrats: The party you used to vote for is gone. It has been taken over by Marxists who‘ll call you xenophobic, bigoted, racist or some other -ic or -ist if you disagree. If you ❤️ America it’s time to support candidates like me. https://t.co/FGvUL6PziQ https://t.co/zmXp5LMGKe — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 7, 2021

“Give us what we want or we label you a white supremacist” seems to be proving all the critics of this act right. https://t.co/K3Ww7p7iAk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 7, 2021

Senator Manchin has not tweeted about Hill’s tweet about the AP’s story about his oped about voting reform legislation.

