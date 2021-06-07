Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is praising Twitter’s decision to suspend Rebekah Jones from its platform in a statement released Monday.

Jones is of course the former Florida state employee who claimed that the DeSantis administration was fudging the numbers regarding the states Covid-19 infections and deaths, and later accused DeSantis of sending Florida police — or as she called them, the “Gestapo” — to raid her home. She also claimed she was fired for not manipulating the numbers.

Jones has since been officially labeled a “Whistleblower” which gives her legal protection, but inconsistencies in her reporting have done reasonable and serious harm to her reputation. It is not yet clear why she was suspended, but DeSantis’s office did not delay in celebrating the decision, in a statement that said it was “long overdue.”

“Rebekah Jones is the Typhoid Mary of COVID-19 disinformation and has harmed many hardworking DOH employees with her defamatory conspiracy theories,” the statement read. “I hope someone will ask Ms. Jones why she thinks she got suspended — will she allege that Governor DeSantis is somehow behind Twitter’s decision? That would be deeply ironic if she tried to spin that falsehood into her conspiracy theory, given the Governor’s stance on Big Tech.”

Followers of Governor DeSantis know that he has been a vocal critic of “Big Tech,” and alleged “cancel culture,” so much so that just two weeks ago he signed a bill that punishes social media companies who suspend accounts for users longer than 14 days. That bill is expected to go into law on July 1.

So to recap: Governor DeSantis is delighted that a vocal critic of his has been de-platformed, though he is opposed to de-platforming, so much so that he has signed a bill into law that punishes “Big Tech” from the “cancel culture” wedge issue that he so dearly clings to.

