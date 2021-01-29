White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki continued her eight-day streak of showing discipline, insider affability, and a far less entertaining mien than those who held the same role in the administration before her.

During her eighth press briefing under the Biden Administration, she was once again asked to opine on the newly elected and QAnon conspiracy-believing Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Taylor Greene has been at the center of a controversy since joining the House of Representatives earlier this month. She often parrots baseless QAnon conspiracy theories as if they are true, and past social media posts have come to light in which she has harassed survivors of the Parkland shooting massacre and posted what many have seen as intolerant and racist comments.

Yahoo! News reporter Britanny Shepherd asked Psaki: “Does the White House have any concerns about the QAnon supporter, someone with a history of racist and now we are seeing anti-Semitic comments, harassing school shooting survivor families, serving on House Committees?”

Psaki had been asked earlier in the week about Taylor Greene and punted on replying, and on Friday, she did the same but gave a reason.

“We don’t want to elevate conspiracy theories further in the briefing room and I’ll leave it at that,” Psaki said, adding “We’ll leave decisions about committees to members of Congress ,and we’ve certainly seen Speaker Pelosi speak to that.”

