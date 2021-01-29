CNN’s Don Lemon Rips Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Newly-Uncovered Racist Video About Black Men: ‘Vile Garbage’

CNN anchor Don Lemon called out the latest “vile garbage” from QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose past social media posts and videos have recently been dug up by KFile Senior Editor Andrew Kaczynski.

On Thursday night’s edition of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, Lemon told viewers that “CNN has obtained video so shocking that I want you to hear them, and I want you to think about the fact that Marjorie Taylor Greene is now a United States congresswoman. Okay?”

“So pay close attention to your screen. We don’t know the exact dates, but we believe that they were recorded over the past few years before she was elected to Congress in November. So listen to her false racist claims about black men and gangs,” Lemon said.

He then played a video in which Greene explains what she believes is holding down “generations of Black and Hispanic men.”:

Okay so going on, you know what keeps, and I’m going to cover this too, but the generations of Black and Hispanic men, do you want to know what holds them down? Gangs. Being in gangs and dealing drugs is what holds them down. The lack of education is what holds them down. That’s not a white person thing. But gangs control them. They tell them, they tell the young men in their communities ‘Don’t go to school. Don’t you, no, don’t you move out of this, out of this project. Don’t you move out of this community. You join this gang. And that’s where you belong. You belong with us.’ The gangs are holding them back. It’s not white people. It’s crazy.

“Marjorie. Marjorie. White people aren’t in gangs?” Lemon said. “White people aren’t in gangs?”

“Okay, I want you to tell that to the police officers and lawmakers menaced by rioters including Proud Boys and Oath Keepers at the Capitol. What would you call them? Huh? Okay. Think about that,” he said with a smile.

“And there’s more. More vile garbage from a woman who, and I remind you again, is now a U.S. congresswoman,” Lemon said, and played another offensive video of Greene telling Muslims to stay in the Middle East because “We made this great great country, we don’t want it messed up.”

“We sure don’t,” Lemon said following the clip, adding “Can you play that for yourself? We don’t want it messed up. So stop messing it up, Marjorie.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is under pressure to discipline or expel Greene over the posts, which included support for the assassinations of prominent Democrats like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

