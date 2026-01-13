Trump Roasts Republican Critics During ‘Economic Speech’ — Including ‘Stone-Cold Loser Rand Paul’

President Donald Trump took a few swings at his Republican critics during an economic speech in Detroit on Tuesday.

During his address, Trump called out four of the five GOP senators who voted with Democrats to limit his ability to conduct further operations against the Venezuelan Government — as well as familiar foe Mitt Romney.

“So one of our top priorities in this mission is promoting greater affordability. Now that’s a word used by the Democrats. They’re the ones that caused the problem. The one thing-, they stick together. They don’t have some of the people that we have. I don’t know, it’s a genetic thing. It’s something in the blood. We got some real losers, mostly great. But I wouldn’t use the name Romney because I’m in his sort of territory, so I would never use that name but… All right, I’ll use it. They don’t have a Mitt Romney that votes against everything. They don’t have a Rand Paul that votes everything. I got him elected twice, he was a stone-cold loser. I went to Kentucky, where I won by a lot, I did a rally for him. Then I did another rally, he won. Then I went the second time he won, then he votes against all the time. It’s just crazy. I don’t get it,” began the president, who continued:

Then you have Lisa Murkowski and you have Susan Collins, disasters. And you had a gentleman from Indiana that I don’t believe it, Todd Young, he voted against. And you’d say, why are you voting against? They can’t give you an answer. They’re unable to give you answer. It’s like why are they against the attack on Venezuela? They’re against the attack after they found out it was the most successful attack probably, probably the most talented, most brilliant tactically attack that we’ve had maybe in a hundred years. And they’re against it, why? It’s one thing if the attack failed. I’d probably do that, too, a change. I’d be in favor of it, Then if it failed, I’d say, “I told them not to do it.” That’s what they do. But here we have one of the most successful attacks ever, and they find a way to be against it. It’s pretty amazing. And it’s a shame. And we have some others, but not many. We have a great party. But we have people, the Democrats, whether you like them or not, they stick together like glue. They have horrible policy. Thank God they have horrible policy because they’re smart, they’re evil, they’re vicious, but they have bad policy.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) was the only Republican to vote in favor of the resolution and escape Trump’s tirade unscathed.

Watch above via Fox News.