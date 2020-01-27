Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, who is currently running for Senate against Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, was recorded in a tense confrontation with an environmental activist, this week.

The confrontation began after the activist asked Hickenlooper about “suing” Coloradans “trying to ban fracking in their community.”

“Can you respond to and also apologize for suing Longmont for family voters trying to ban fracking in their community?” asked the activist, as Hickenlooper shouted, “No, no, no,” and then shushed the man.

“Shhh! Hold on, hold on. Don’t shout at me, don’t shout at me,” Hickenlooper continued, as he moved his face near the face of the activist. “Will you listen to me? Will you listen to me?”

“How can we trust you to fight for the people in the climate crisis when you continually support oil and gas executives?” the activist replied. “If you put the oil and gas executives’ interests in front of the people of Colorado? How can we trust you to fight for us, Gov. Hickenlooper?”

Hickenlooper then walked away.

The video ended with the caption, “Hickenlooper refuses to hold public events or speak with voters on his oil and gas record. Coloradans deserve a climate champion. Support Andrew Romanoff,” and the post was captioned, “Gov. Hickenlooper thinks he can get away with suing his own constituents AND still get enough support to run for Congress.”

“No one who would put people’s lives at risk for the sake of helping big oil execs deserves to be in office. We demand better,” the Sunrise Movement continued.

The video was published on Twitter, Monday, by the Sunrise Movement — a climate change action organization — but was deleted shortly after.

