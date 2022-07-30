Jon Stewart Accuses Ted Cruz, Jesse Watters of Rallying ‘The Forces of Misinformation To Try and Kill More Vets’ Over Stalled Bill

Jon Stewart accused Fox News’ Jesse Watters and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) of rallying “the forces of misinformation to try and kill more vets” over a dispute regarding the PACT Act, legislation aimed at providing healthcare services to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while overseas.

Cruz and other Republican senators have blocked the bill, claiming it contains $400 billion in unrelated spending. Stewart has meanwhile been pushing the bill wherever he can, the liberal comedian making recent appearances on both Fox News and Newsmax.

“You’re wrong here,” Cruz said in a video message this week addressed to Stewart. “The bill gives a $400B blank check—separate from vets care—for unrelated pork that will supercharge inflation. I support the PACT Act & the $679.4B it would dedicate to vets. It’s [people] trying to use PACT to shovel more pork who are exploiting vets.”

Stewart responded in a thread accusing Cruz and other Republicans like Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) of playing politics with the bill.

“Ah dearest Theodore. I do appreciate you and @JesseBWatters trying to rally the forces of misinformation to try and kill more vets…but not tonite sweetie. I’ll go slow cuz I know you only went to Princeton and Harvard…” Stewart wrote in a Friday tweet.

In subsequent tweets, Stewart said funding from the bill can only be designated for specific purposes and urged the time-sensitive nature of the legislation.

“This isn’t a game. Real people’s lives hang in the balance…people that fought for your life. The PACT act you voted for, then inexplicably shot down is the same one Senators [Jon] Tester and [Jerry] Moran posted online in MAY. Which you read cuz yer shmart,” Stewart tweeted.

In a Fox News interview with Bill Hemmer this week, Stewart pushed back against arguments that the bill will “eventually” pass, saying many veterans are suffering now from cancer, unable to receive proper treatment.

“Eventually is not okay. Tell someone with cancer that has been fighting this for years that eventually they will get the help that they’ve earned. That’s not an acceptable answer,” the comedian said.

