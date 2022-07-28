‘What Are You F*cking Talking About’: Jon Stewart Drops Repeated F-Bombs on CNN While Ripping Senators for Blocking Veterans Bill

Comedian Jon Stewart passionately ripped Republican senators on CNN Thursday, a day after only eight Republicans voted for a bill to care for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals.

Stewart made his rounds on cable news and held a press conference to advocate for the passage of the PACT Act, which cleared the House with strong bipartisan support.

The bill, if it becomes law, will expand health care access to U.S. veterans exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits.

Only eight Republicans voted for it on Wednesday.

The former Daily Show host, a longtime advocate for first responders and veterans, laid into Senate Republicans while addressing reporters.

“America’s heroes, who fought in our wars outside sweating their asses off, while these motherfuckers sit in the air conditioning, walled off from any of it,” he said

On CNN’s The Lead, Stewart said he visited the office of several Senate Republicans to demand why they voted against the bill.

“So we are in the building, we start going to offices,” he told host Jake Tapper. “God bless the assistants. Because they have to cover up for the cowardice of their bosses.” Stewart added:

And when we walk into the offices, they’re on the phone with people. The first office we went into was [that of Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS)]. Yes, he does support it. So we get a legislative person to come out.

Stewart said an aide to Marshall told him, “You know that Sen. Marshall was one of the first supporters of this,” and he added, “Great, why did he turn it down?”

Stewart said the aide added, “We have to fix the budget issue?” before he asked, “What’s the budget issue, because he voted yes when that budget issue was in it the first time.”

“What are you fucking talking about? Seriously?” he said, before he noted he routinely meets veterans on oxygen tanks who need help.

He concluded, “Do they understand that… there are real people who face tragic consequences for their parliamentary fuckery?”

