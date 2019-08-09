Presidential candidate Julián Castro Friday defended his brother Rep. Joaquin Castro sharing a list of President Donald Trump donors on his Twitter feed this week.

“He was lamenting the fact that you have so many folks, these big businesses in San Antonio, who have made their livelihood off of the Hispanic community in San Antonio that are propping up a president who is clearly racist, who is encouraging hate and division against the Hispanic community,” the former HUD secretary and San Antonio mayor said of his brother’s tweet.

“There all types of newspapers, all types of organizations that put out information about who contributes to who, that’s nothing new,” said Castro, adding he believed people “need to know” who is giving money to a politician who is “making the lives of Hispanics worse.”

“Some of these Republicans are being targeted and harassed, why is that okay?” one reporter asked. “It’s not okay for people to harass other people… Nobody ever said that it was,” said Castro.

“So then why post the list online?” asked the reporter. “Is it an act of intimidation?” asked another.

Castro repeated that his brother had merely tweeted public information.”It was not doxxing. Anybody that understands what doxxing is knows he did not do that.”

The defense comes after Joaquin Castro tweeted the names of over 40 donors in San Antonio who maxed out their contributions to the president’s campaign. Trump Wednesday then tweeted calling Joaquin the “lesser brother of a failed presidential candidate (1%) who makes a fool of himself every time he opens his mouth.”

Joaquin has since deleted the tweet, but doubled down on the sentiment:

No one was targeted or harassed in my post. You know that. All that info is routinely published. You’re trying to distract from the racism that has overtaken the GOP and the fact that President Trump spends donor money on thousands of ads about Hispanics “invading” America. 1/2 https://t.co/TwUDC4m5tO — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) August 7, 2019

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

