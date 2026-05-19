Fox’s John Roberts said Vice President JD Vance did not sound “optimistic” about an upcoming peace deal with Iran during his White House press conference on Tuesday.

A reporter asked Vance if he believes Iran will “come to a deal because we keep seeing this over and over again, where they go back and forth?”

“Do I personally believe it — the honest answer is, how can I possibly know, right?” he said. “You negotiate with people, and sometimes you feel like you’re making progress, and sometimes you feel like you’re not making progress. What I think is that the Iranians want to make a deal. What I think is that the Iranians recognize that a nuclear weapon is the red line for the United States of America, that they’ve internalized that.”

However, Vance said the answer would not be clear until a final deal is signed.

“But we’re not going to know until we’re actually putting pen to paper on signing a deal,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of drafts, a lot of pieces of paper going back and forth. But I will not say it with confidence that we’re going to reach a deal until we’re actually signing a negotiated settlement here. And I think that it’s ultimately up to the Iranians, whether they are willing to meet us, because I think we’re certainly doing a good job. And we’re certainly negotiating in good faith. We’re going to have to see what ultimately happens with them. I can’t say with confidence because I don’t know what’s in the mind of the other side.”

Roberts flagged Vance’s lack of optimism that a deal is impending on America Reports.

“The vice president was asked how much can he get a deal,” Roberts recapped. “And he said, ‘How could I possibly know?’ And then when he was asked if the U.S. is being strung along by Iran, he said, ‘You never know until you know.’ So I don’t know where they are on a deal. But the Vice President didn’t sound particularly optimistic that it’s right at this moment. But we’ll see. Maybe it is.”

Mark Meadows, former Chief of Staff to President Donald Trump, added that the Iranians are not “honest brokers” in negotiations and “we do want to see this Iran conflict in our rearview mirror.”

However, Roberts hypothesized that Iran could still be ready to make a deal.

“You know, there was an indication from Masoud Pezeshkian, the Iranian President, that maybe Iran is ready to capitulate. Because he sent out a post on X that said, ‘Negotiation is not surrender,’ which sounds to me like they’re going further down the road to a deal, than they ever had before.'”

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