BREAKING: Searing Dem Letter Asks Ghislaine Maxwell If She or Epstein Procured ‘Underage Girls to President Trump’

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) sent a searing letter in which he stated his intention to ask Ghislaine Maxwell if she or Jeffrey Epstein ever procured “underage girls” for President Donald Trump.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-TN) announced last month that Maxwell would be deposed by the committee, and that deposition is scheduled for this Monday.

But on Sunday, Maxwell’s attorney made clear she intends to plead the Fifth Amendment.

Congressman Khanna, the ranking member on the committee, responded with a searing letter to Comer listing the questions he planned to ask Maxwell — including a few loaded ones about Trump:

4. It is well documented that you, President Donald Trump, and Mr. Epstein had a social relationship, and there are several photographs of you together. Did you or Mr. Epstein ever arrange, facilitate, or provide access to underage girls to President Trump? 5. After President Trump publicly stated that he would “look at” a possible pardon for you, did you or anyone acting on your behalf have any discussions with him or his representatives about a pardon or reduced sentence in exchange for your silence?

Read the full letter below:

The Honorable James Comer Chairman Committee on Oversight and Government Reform U.S. House of Representatives Washington, DC 20515 Dear Chairman Comer, It is my understanding that Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell intends to invoke her Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination and decline to answer all substantive questions at her upcoming deposition before the House Oversight Committee. This position appears inconsistent with Ms. Maxwell’s prior conduct, as she did not invoke the Fifth Amendment when she previously met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to discuss substantially similar subject matter. I understand that Ms. Maxwell intends to assert this privilege on a “blanket basis” by reading a prepared statement at the outset of the deposition and refusing to permit Members to question her individually through counsel, rather than invoking the privilege on a question-by-question basis. Accordingly, for the sake of clarity, I am submitting in this letter the questions I intend to ask at Ms. Maxwell’s deposition and request confirmation from the Chair as to whether she intends to invoke the Fifth Amendment in response to the following questions: 1. On December 17, 2025, you filed a habeas corpus petition stating that “four named co-conspirators” and 25 men who entered into secret settlements were not indicted as part of the investigation. Is that statement accurate? 2. Who are the four co-conspirators and the 25 men, other than Jeffrey Epstein, who sexually abused minors at Epstein’s island, his New Mexico ranch, or his New York residence, and why do you believe they were not indicted? 3. What information, evidence, or personal knowledge do you have regarding why these individuals were not charged or prosecuted by federal authorities? 4. It is well documented that you, President Donald Trump, and Mr. Epstein had a social relationship, and there are several photographs of you together. Did you or Mr. Epstein ever arrange, facilitate, or provide access to underage girls to President Trump? 5. After President Trump publicly stated that he would “look at” a possible pardon for you, did you or anyone acting on your behalf have any discussions with him or his representatives about a pardon or reduced sentence in exchange for your silence? 6. What client lists or records did you or Mr. Epstein maintain that document the identities of clients or associates? 7. Please identify any foreign governments or intelligence services, including those associated with Russia and Israel, that Mr. Epstein shared information with or otherwise acted on behalf of, and describe the nature and purpose of any such relationships. To avoid any doubt about the scope of Ms. Maxwell’s Fifth Amendment claim, please confirm that Ms. Maxwell intends to invoke the Fifth Amendment on these questions. Furthermore, I request this document be moved into the official record at the start of Ms. Maxwell’s deposition. Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter. Best, Ro Khanna Member of Congress U.S. House of Representatives

—

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!