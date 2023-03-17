JUST IN: ICC Issues Arrest Warrant For Putin Over Alleged War Crimes — Including ‘Unlawful Deportation’ of Children

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine.

The ICC announced the warrant on Friday and said Putin is “allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

Reuters reported:

Separately the court issued a warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, on the same charges. ICC prosecutor Karim Khan opened an investigation into possible war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Ukraine a year ago. He highlighted during four trips to Ukraine that he was looking at alleged crimes against children and the targeting of civilian infrastructure.

Moscow has repeatedly denied being responsible for a number of war crimes they’ve been accused of since invading Ukraine.

“There are reasonable grounds to believe that Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for the aforementioned crimes,” the ICC said.

Fox News reported on Friday that Moscow responded to the arrest warrants by saying they are not part of the International Criminal Court and they have no “responsibility” to the organization.

“The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in the statement.

The court’s president, Piotr Hofmanski, said the execution of these warrants will depend on “international cooperation.

