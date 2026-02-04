MS Hosts Psaki and Hayes Blast ‘Toddler’ Trump Over ‘Disgustingly Sexist’ Attack on Kaitlan Collins

MS NOW hosts Jen Psaki and Chris Hayes tore into President Donald Trump over his “disgustingly sexist” attack on CNN anchor and senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins for asking about Jeffrey Epstein survivors.

The president flipped out on Collins as he took questions during a signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon, raging at her for asking about concerns from survivors over the rollout of the newest Epstein Files dump.

Collins asked Trump about survivors’ concerns about redactions and feeling like “they haven’t gotten justice.”

Trump responded by attacking Collins and claiming she never “smiles,” considered a misogynist trope by many.

During the toss to Tuesday’s edition of MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, the hosts remarked that Trump’s “toddler”-esque “tantrum” was a “tell” about his sensitivity to the Epstein issue:

CHRIS HAYES, MS NOW HOST, “ALL IN”: That is “ALL IN” on this Tuesday night. THE BRIEFING WITH JEN PSAKI starts right now. Good evening, Jen. JEN PSAKI, MS NOW HOST: Hey, Chris. You know, thinking about how of all these years, we`ve all been watching Donald Trump. He has kind of these tells. And you and I both have kids that are young where when he is — things are not going well, he kind of has tantrums of sorts. HAYES: Yes. PSAKI: I mean, he gets super cranky. He lashes out at people. He, you know, he gets — he gets acts like a toddler a little bit. HAYES: Yes. PSAKI: And I think we`re kind of seeing that right now. HAYES: Particularly around the Epstein stuff, particularly in that White House. When he was asked a question today, he got very, very nasty in like a like, disgustingly sexist way, which is utterly predictable. But yes, he`s — he`s pretty thin-skinned right now. He always is. But particularly right now. PSAKI: It`s a tell. We`re going to talk about that. HAYES: Right. PSAKI: Well, Chris, have a great night. I`ll see you tomorrow. HAYES: You, too. See you tomorrow.

Watch above via MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!