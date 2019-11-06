Political pundits freaked out on Wednesday after it was reported that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) had proposed a new bill which would incentivize schools to stay open later for parents who are working.

“Harris frames her proposal through that lens, with a promise that ‘aligning school and work schedules is an economic growth and child development strategy.’ Her plan: A pilot program that gives money to 500 schools that serve a high proportion of low-income families to develop a school schedule that better matches the work schedule,” reported Mother Jones, Wednesday. “Each recipient school would receive up to $5 million dollars over five years to keep their doors open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with no closures except for weekends, federal holidays, and emergencies.”

Harris justified the bill by declaring, “My mother raised my sister and me while working demanding, long hours… So, I know firsthand that, for many working parents, juggling between school schedules and work schedule is a common cause of stress and financial hardship. But, this does not have to be the case.”

Though the bill is reportedly supported by Sen. Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY), Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), and Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), many political pundits responded negatively to the proposal, misreading the bill as a mandatory extension to school hours.

Michelle Obama: “Oh, you enjoy your school lunches? I’m taking away everything that tastes good.” Kamala Harris: “Oh, you hate school? I’m extending the school day by several hours.” https://t.co/g9xGrEUqNi — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 6, 2019

Kamala Harris wants to turn schools into full time babysitters. I used to spend as many hours as a normal workday in school growing up and it absolutely sucked. https://t.co/Rh0po7nesG — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 6, 2019

Nothing Kamala loves more than keeping kids locked up https://t.co/kKHXKfDj56 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 6, 2019

Kamala trying to prepare the kids for a full workday in prison https://t.co/g6G5814tmE — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 6, 2019

Kamala rubbing her fingers together like Mr. Burns at the thought of all those extra truancy hours. https://t.co/Lq6rGaDhuX — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 6, 2019

Leave it to Kamala to make schools more closely resemble prisons! https://t.co/CYfjOgI0ap — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) November 6, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been edited since first being published to more accurately reflect the nature of the bill in question.

