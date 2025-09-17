Kash Patel Roped Into Promising to Investigate Epstein Estate for Forgery Over Trump Birthday Note

FBI Director Kash Patel was baited into committing to investigating the Jeffrey Epstein estate for allegedly forging President Donald Trump’s signature.

Patel on Wednesday testified before the House Oversight Committee. Throughout the marathon hearing, the director fielded countless questions regarding his agency’s investigation into the activities of the deceased sex trafficker. Interest in the case received a second wind as a result of the Trump administration suddenly reversing course and effectively trying to put an end to it. This came after promising to expose alleged associates of Epstein.

During the hearing, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) asked Patel about the alleged birthday note Trump had written for Epstein. The Epstein estate published the note after Trump denied its existence, and the president has since claimed the note was a forgery.

If that is the case, Moskowitz wondered if the administration would go after whoever was responsible for the forgery:

MOSKOWITZ: You’ve seen the picture of the woman’s body with the writing and the president’s signature. The president says that’s not his, OK? The president says it’s not his, the Republican colleagues say it’s not his, the administration say it’s not his. Will you be opening up an investigation into the Epstein estate for putting out a fake document with the president’s signature linking him to the world’s largest pedophile ring? Will you be opening that investigation into that? PATEL: On what basis? MOSKOWITZ: “On what basis?” They literally put out a fake document — according to the president — with a fake signature. It’s a forgery of the President of the United States’ signature. That’s the basis. PATEL: Sure, I’ll do it. MOSKOWITZ: OK, I look forward to that investigation.

