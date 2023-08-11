‘It’s About Time!’ Chuck Grassley Celebrates Hunter Biden Special Counsel, Questions Weiss’s Appointment

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) reacted to the news Friday that Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special prosecutor to investigate Hunter Biden.

Garland announced that the Justice Department elevated David Weiss, who was already investigating and has charged Hunter Biden, to special counsel status. The news was met with immediate scorn by many Republican leaders like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who called it a “dumber than dirt political move.” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) raged against the move as being part of a “Biden family cover up,” although he vowed to continue his investigation.

Grassley, who has been one of the GOP senators leading the charge against Biden, had a different take.

“A year ago, we sent a letter. I was one of those who sent a letter saying we should have a special counsel. So the short answer to your question is, it’s about time!” Grassley said in an interview aired on Fox News.

“On the other hand, I have some questions about Weiss doing it because [Ron] Johnson and I sent all of this material we had from the Cathay Bank in regard to the payments that were made to Hunter Biden and we don’t know what they did with them,” continued the senior senator, adding:

And we know from the IRS whistleblowers that they never did anything with the 1023 document that I got released. So you just wonder how thorough Weiss is doing it. And then you have this plea agreement that fell through. And there’s speculation now that the Justice Department can’t work out another plea agreement. So they’re going to have to go to trial. So is the special counsel set up to interfere with going to a trial right away, or are they ready to… There’s some other reason for doing it. And since this administration has exemplified so much political bias in the FBI and the Department of Justice, I think there’s reasons to raise questions. You can’t do one thing for a Democrat and another thing for a Republican because the Constitution requires equal, equal justice.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com