House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, confronted by CNN chief Congressional correspondent Manu Raju, falsely said that a Republican National Committee resolution that called the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol “legitimate political discourse” was about RNC members who’ve been subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the riot even though they weren’t at the Capitol on that day.

Catching and walking with McCarthy at the Capitol on Tuesday, Raju asked McCarthy about the resolution.

McCarthy said, “Everybody knows, anybody who broke in and caused damage, that was not called for … Those people, I’ve said from the very beginning, should be in jail.”

“What they were talking about is the six RNC members who [the Jan. 6 committee] has subpoenaed who weren’t even here, who were in Florida that day,” continued McCarthy.

Raju asked McCarthy if he supported the resolution, but McCarthy walked away and didn’t answer.

The resolution condemned Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) for being on the committee. Contrary to McCarthy’s claim, it does not relate to those RNC members who weren’t at the Capitol on Jan. 6 but rather “ordinary citizens.”

The resolution accused Cheney and Kinzinger of “participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse, and they are both utilizing their past professed political affiliation to mask Democrat abuse of prosecutorial power for partisan purposes.”

Watch above.

