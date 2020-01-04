Kids Ivanka and Don Jr., Mikes Pence and Pompeo: Republican’s Top Picks for 2024 Are Who’s Who of Who’s Trump

A new poll from Axios and Survey Monkey shows that, among Republicans and independents who lean Republican, the top preferences for a 2024 GOP nominee are all Trump-legacy picks.

The poll gave respondents a list of names, asking them to choose as many as they were interested in from among: Sen. Ben Sasse, First Son Donald Trump, Jr. , Rep. Elise Stefanik, Gov. Greg Abbott, First Daughter Ivanka Trump, Sen. Josh Hawley, Gov. Larry Hogan, Rep. Liz Cheney, Sen. Marco Rubio, Vice President Mike Pence, Sec. of State Mike Pompeo, fmr. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Rick Scott, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott, and Sen. Tom Cotton.

Axios summarized the top results:

– A full 40 percent of Republicans today would vote for Vice President Mike Pence as Commander-in-Chief.

– Nearly three in 10 (29 percent) would be keen on Trump’s son, Donald Trump, Jr.

– Just over one quarter (26 percent) would cast a vote for former U.N. Ambassador, Nikki Haley.

In fact, in the top six, Marco Rubio was the only one who isn’t a true insider in the administration.

