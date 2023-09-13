Lauren Boebert’s ‘Embarrassing and Disrespectful Behavior’ Slammed By Ex-Trump Lawyer: ‘Congress Shouldn’t be a Frat House’

Former Trump lawyer and co-defendant in Georiga, Jenna Ellis, pulled no punches on Wednesday in reacting to the news that Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was kicked out of a Denver theater the night before for disruptive behavior during a play.

Ellis, who is also from Colorado, tweeted, “Lauren Boebert getting kicked out of the Buell Theatre in Denver for being loud, disruptive, vaping, and video recording after being asked multiple times to stop is embarrassing and disrespectful behavior from a sitting Congresswoman.”

“Good grief Republicans, do better. Congress shouldn’t be a frat house any more than it should be a retirement community,” Ellis added.

Ellis, a former district attorney in the state, has run afoul of pro-Trump online influencers in recent months, many of whom have viciously attacked her for supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the 2024 primary.

“The absolute cope on this thread is also embarrassing,” Ellis added in response to her text, noting the quick backlash she received from the hard right.

“If this were a Democrat, everyone would be condemning this behavior. Be more principled, not just party loyal,” she concluded.

Boebert making headlines for being kicked out of a theater in her home state flies in the face of her new strategy at home, which Politico reported on Wednesday is to keep a much lower profile. Olivia Beavers profiled Boebert’s latest shift, arguing that at home she’s “ditching the MAGA thing.”

“It’s no accident that Boebert’s profile in her home state these days is diverging from the Freedom Caucus rabble-rouser she’s known as on the Hill. After squeaking through a recount to a second term last fall against Democrat Adam Frisch — Boebert won by just 546 votes — it became clear that her rhetorical bomb-throwing was wearing on GOP voters,” Beavers wrote.

