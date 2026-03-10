Dave Rubin Theorizes Jimmy Kimmel Bashes Trump to Get Action From His Wife

Conservative pundit Dave Rubin argued on Tuesday that Jimmy Kimmel proves his “blow job theory,” or the idea that men publicly spout liberal views and act like a “cuck” so that they can hopefully get some action from their wives or girlfriends.

He shared his theory on the latest episode of his Rumble show. Rubin got on the topic after showing his viewers a clip in which comic Rob Schneider told Bill O’Reilly why late night hosts like Kimmel and Stephen Colbert all seem to hate President Donald Trump.

“I think it’s liberal women that have lost their minds [who] are controlling these men,” Schneider explained. “And these guys have no more balls. Kimmel has no balls. Kimmel is ball-less. He has been de-balled by his wife.”

Schneider added that Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney is his head writer and has “completely ruined him” with her Trump hatred.

Rubin said he agreed and that it sounded just like his theory.

“A certain amount of people are basically ballpark sane, or apolitical, or maybe lean a little conservative, or maybe voted for Donald Trump. But they’d like a blow job, perhaps once a month,” Rubin said. “And the only way they’re going to get that blow job is if they act like a cuck.”

Rubin said guys like Kimmel “pretend that they have no beliefs so that their wife — who is more like a Crazed Karen — is willing to do it.”

Kimmel and Trump have been trading barbs for years, with Kimmel routinely bashing the president on his late night show. And Trump notably celebrated when ABC suspended Kimmel last year, after Kimmel said the “MAGA gang” was “desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.”

Rubin added he really doesn’t know whether Kimmel hates MAGA as much as he seems or not. He said it didn’t matter either way because Kimmel is a “Hollywood construct who is paid a lot of money to insult half the country.”

Watch via The Rubin Report above.

