‘Let Me Explain Something to You’: Speaker McCarthy Gets Testy With CNN’s Manu Raju Over Question About Possible Ouster

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said he is not concerned about the possibility of losing his post as the top lawmaker in the House of Representatives.

On Monday, CNN’s Manu Raju caught up with McCarthy at the Capitol amid a looming government shutdown beginning Oct. 1. The Republican-controlled House has so far been unable to agree on a series of spending bills to fund the government into next year. A handful of hardliners such as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) are refusing to support a continuing resolution to fund the government for a brief period until longer-term spending bills can be hashed out.

Gaetz has repeatedly threatened McCarthy with a motion to vacate the chair, which would trigger a vote to determine whether the speaker keeps his position – especially if McCarthy cuts a deal with Democrats to drag legislation across the finish line.

Raju asked the speaker about this dynamic, prompting this exchange in which the speaker referenced his 15-ballot battle in January when he became speaker:

RAJU: How much of the fact that if you do cut a deal with Democrats, there could be a vote to push you out – how much of that is driving your decision-making right now? MCCARTHY: Nothing drives my decision. If that was driving my decision, wouldn’t that have driven my decision-making 15 times before? RAJU: But you could have cut a deal with Democrats and that could be the end of it? MCCARTHY: Did I cut a deal then? Did I cut a deal then? RAJU: When? MCCARTHY: I went 15 rounds– RAJU: No, I’m talking about right now. MCCARTHY: Ok, but let me, let explain something to you. I’m no different than I was then or before. My whole focus, what’s in my mind, what drives me, is the American people… I’m not worried if someone makes a motion. I’m not worried if somebody votes “no.”

Watch above via CNN.

