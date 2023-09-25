Sarah Huckabee Sanders Repeatedly Dodges When Asked On Fox News Why She Hasn’t Endorsed Trump Yet

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the former press secretary for Donald Trump-turned-Republican governor of Arkansas, joined Fox News on Monday to discuss her time in office so far and was pressed at the end of the interview on why she has yet to endorse her old boss.

Guest anchor Jacqui Heinrich read from an Axios article on the topic, saying, “Sarah Sanders is among several Republicans with national ambitions who are staying neutral in the presidential primary despite the former president’s large lead in early polls. But Sanders’s political calculation is complicated by her tenure as the voice of Trump’s White House.”

“So when are you going to endorse somebody for 2024?” Heinrich asked.

“Look, my focus has been on being governor of Arkansas. I’ve only been in office about nine months, and I wanted to really put my head down and focus on the things that were impacting our state. We just got out of our first regular session and special session about a week ago,” Sanders replied, adding:

I think President Trump is going to be the nominee. I think he is the best chance we have in ’24. And look, at the end of the day, his numbers are not going anywhere and there’s no big challenge facing him. I love the president and will continue to amplify the great policies that he had. I know that our country would be in a much better place if he was in office versus who we have there right now.

Anchor John Roberts was not going to give up so easily, asking, “So there are several governors who have come out so far in support of him, Mike Dunleavy of Alaska, Jim Justice, West Virginia, Henry McMaster of South Carolina, Kristi Noem, South Dakota. They have decided that Trump’s going to be the nominee and they want to be there pushing him along the entire way. Why not join the group?“

“You know, again, my focus is on Arkansas. I’ll make that decision when it makes sense. But I’ve really tried to zigzag,” Sanders replied as Roberts interjected, “Is there anybody else you would support?”

“I’ve only been governor for about 15 minutes. So trying to keep my focus there, we’ve been able to do amazing and big transformational change for our state. We’re going to continue to do that over the course of the next several months,” Sanders replied.

Heinrich tried one last time, asking, “Has a former president pressured you at all to endorse him?”

“Look, I love the president, continue to have a great relationship with him, and I don’t see that changing any time soon,” Sanders shot back as the interview wrapped up.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com