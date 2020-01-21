Joseph Bondy, the lawyer for indicted former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, posted a video of Parnas with Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence, Monday, after the Vice President claimed he didn’t know the Ukrainian businessman.

In response to Pence declaring, “I don’t know the guy” last week, Bondy published the video on Twitter along with the caption, “Mike Pence does indeed know the guy.”

The video shows Parnas sat at a table as Mr. and Mrs. Pence approach. The Vice President is seen talking to someone off-camera, while the Second Lady pats Parnas’ back.

Bondy also included the hashtags, “#LevRemembers,” “#LetLevSpeak,” and “#TheyAllKnew.”

Since Parnas’ arrest on federal “campaign finance law” charges last year, and news of Parnas’ involvement in the Ukraine scandal, President Trump has attempted to distance himself from Giuliani’s former associate.

Parnas, however, has turned to the media to comment on his role in the scandal and allege what he heard and saw.

Last week, Parnas granted an interview to MSNBC host Rachel Maddow and said that the president was “lying” about not knowing who he is.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham responded, “These allegations are being made by a man who is currently out on bail for federal crimes and is desperate to reduce his exposure to prison.”

“The facts haven’t changed — the president did nothing wrong and this impeachment, which was manufactured and carried out by the Democrats has been a sham from the start,” she added.

Giuliani has also condemned Parnas, telling Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, “Lev is someone I was close to, obviously I was misled by him.”

“The man is a demonstrated liar. I cannot go every single one of the things he said,” Giuliani declared. “I can’t possibly go through all the lies he told.”

