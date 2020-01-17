President Donald Trump tried to fire former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch several times to no avail, according to former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas in an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow this week.

“The president kept firing her and she wouldn’t leave, so nobody could understand what was going on,” Parnas claimed in the interview.

“Public information, she was removed. At the time she was removed she was back in the United States at the end of April. You’re saying the president tried to fire her before then?” questioned Maddow.

“He fired her probably, to my knowledge, at least four or five times,” replied Parnas. “He even had a breakdown and screamed, ‘Fire her!’ to Madeleine, his assistant… secretary before he fired her, and she said, ‘Mr. President, I can’t do that.'”

Maddow pressed, “He was directing the State Department to remove her and the State Department was refusing?”

“Correct,” Parnas replied.

“But the basis of your belief that the president had tried to remove Ambassador Yovanovitch, and for some reason it didn’t work, was because you spoke to the president about that?” asked Maddow, prompting Parnas to respond, “About firing her? I spoke to the president once about that… or twice. Once or twice. Once directly at our dinner, when he fired her actually at the dinner, which was the most surprising thing ever.”

“Basically at that dinner, we had a conversation, there was like six of us there. It was an intimate dinner,” he declared. “At the Trump Hotel, but it was at the private area there, it looks like a little White House… The president was there, his son Don Jr. was there. I don’t know how the conversation came up, but I do remember me telling the president the ambassador was badmouthing him and saying that he was going to get impeached, something to that effect, and at that point, he turned around to John DeStefano, who was his aide at the time, and said, ‘Fire her.'”

“There was a silence in the room, and he responded to him and said, ‘Mr. President, we can’t do that right now, because Pompeo hasn’t been confirmed yet…'” Parnas detailed, adding, “He fired her several times.”

Parnas recently broke away from President Trump and Giuliani after being arrested in October 2019 on federal “campaign finance law” charges and accused of aiding President Trump in the Trump-Ukraine scandal.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, responded to Parnas’ interview, claiming, “These allegations are being made by a man who is currently out on bail for federal crimes and is desperate to reduce his exposure to prison.”

“The facts haven’t changed — the president did nothing wrong and this impeachment, which was manufactured and carried out by the Democrats has been a sham from the start,” she proclaimed.

Watch above via MSNBC

