comScore

WATCH LIVE: Judge Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation Hearing

Mike Lee Gives Maskless Speech at Amy Coney Barrett Judiciary Hearing 10 Days After Coronavirus Diagnosis

By Ken MeyerOct 12th, 2020, 11:25 am

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) attended the Senate Judiciary Committee’s first day of confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett on Monday, and he prominently chose to not wear a face mask as he spoke during the proceeding.

Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court was thrown into turmoil at the top of the month when President Donald Trump, his allies, and numerous top Republicans got infected by the coronavirus after a White House Rose Garden event. The gathering — deemed a super-spreader event — was held in celebration of Barrett’s nomination. Not only was Lee among those infected at the non-socially distanced affair, he was caught on film embracing people throughout the event.

Lee attended Barrett’s hearing after 10 days of isolation and saying a doctor cleared him to go back to work, and while he wore a mask at the start of the hearing, he didn’t wear it in a way that covered his nose.

Lee also spoke at the hearing, taking off his mask to hail Barrett and hit back at critics condemning the conservative judicial power grab surrounding the nomination.

It isn’t clear whether Lee is still contagious with Covid-19 at this time, but political observers are horrified by the possibility that he permeated the disease throughout the room thanks to his maskless address.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: