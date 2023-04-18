Lindsey Graham Blocks Schumer’s Attempt to Replace Ailing Feinstein on Vital Committee

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) thwarted a resolution introduced by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to temporarily replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) on the Judiciary Committee.

Feinstein, who has missed dozens of votes this year due to shingles, has also been suffering from a mental decline for several years. She faces loudening calls to resign so California Governor Gavin Newsom can appoint a Democratic replacement to serve out her term, which ends in January 2025.

Her absence has wreaked havoc on the committee’s business because Democrats are unable to advance President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees to the floor without her vote. The resolution would have allowed Schumer to temporarily replace Feinstein with Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD).

The majority leader requested passage via unanimous consent, but Graham objected.

“Few have accomplished as much in office as Senator Feinstein,” Schumer said on the floor Tuesday. “Our colleague and friend has made her wish clear that another senator temporarily serves on the Judiciary Committee until she returns. I thank Senator Cardin for agreeing to step in. So today, I am acting not just as leader, but as Dianne’s friend in honoring her wishes until she returns to the Senate.”

Schumer added, “And so, I ask unanimous consent that the Senate proceed to the consideration of my resolution, which is at the desk. I further ask unanimous consent the resolution be agreed to and that the motion to reconsider be considered made and laid upon the table with no intervening action or debate.”

The presiding officer asked if there was an objection.

“Reserving the right to object,” Graham began. “I’ll be very brief to my colleague and good friend Senator Schumer. I want to let you know that 99 senators agree with what you said about Senator Feinstein. We all hope – I’m the ranking member of Judiciary – she’s a dear friend and we hope for her speedy recovery and return back to the Senate. With all due respect to my colleague, Senator Schumer, this is about a handful of judges that you can’t get the votes.”

Graham’s said Schumer’s measure “would be harmful to the Senate.”

With that off the table, Schumer has two potential options. He can either lobby 10 Republicans to vote for the resolution during a vote of the full Senate to get the necessary 60 votes, or he can seek to change the Senate’s rules with a simple majority vote. In the latter case, all 50 Democrats would have to in favor in what is currently a 50-49 Senate.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

