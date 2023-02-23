Local Lawmaker Drops Brutal Reply On George Santos After He Thanked Him For ‘Stopping By’ His Office

Fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was part of an odd exchange on Twitter Thursday, in which the Congressman thanked a local lawmaker for “stopping by,” only to have the legislator slam Santos for lying.

“I want to personally thank @JoshLafazan for stopping by my Douglaston office today. It was great to sit down & discuss the concerns that were addressed in the letter he brought in. #NY03,” wrote Santos on Twitter.

Let's be very clear: I did not "stop by" your office. I hosted a protest *outside* your office calling on you to resign, and then hand-delivered you a letter to stop wasting police resources. Can't say I'm surprised you choose to distort the truth here – you're very good at it. https://t.co/QnlkmtbeCc — Josh Lafazan (@JoshLafazan) February 23, 2023

Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan, 23, replied to Santos’s tweet in a brutal fashion.

“Let’s be very clear: I did not “stop by” your office,” Lafazan wrote, adding:

I hosted a protest *outside* your office calling on you to resign, and then hand-delivered you a letter to stop wasting police resources. Can’t say I’m surprised you choose to distort the truth here – you’re very good at it.

Lafazan previously posted a photo of a January protest outside Santos’s office, which at the time still bore the name of his predecessor. “This morning we launched the “Where’s George” campaign to locate our missing Congressman George Santos,” Lafazan wrote on Twitter at the time, adding:

If you see George in the district, take a picture of him and upload it with the hashtag #WheresGeorge If Santos wont come to the residents he serves, then we will come to him

This morning we launched the "Where's George" campaign to locate our missing Congressman George Santos If you see George in the district, take a picture of him and upload it with the hashtag #WheresGeorge If Santos wont come to the residents he serves, then we will come to him https://t.co/uGmgvCe7R7 — Josh Lafazan (@JoshLafazan) January 13, 2023

Santos has been accused of lying about everything from his employment and educational history to his heritage, and his mother being in the World Trade Center during the Sept. 11 attacks. He is also under investigation by the Justice Department over questions about his campaign’s finances, including loaning the campaign hundreds of thousands of dollars after declaring no assets and a $55,000 salary just two years before.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com