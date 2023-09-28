LOOK: Fetterman Ditches Shorts, Rocks Suit To Senate Chamber After Dress Code Reinstated

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was photographed wearing a suit and tie instead of his trademark hoodie and shorts on Thursday after the Senate dress code was reinstated by a unanimous vote.

In a photo taken by Semafor reporter Joseph Zeballos-Roig, Fetterman could be seen giving two thumbs up in a suit, blue tie, and casual shoes.

Fetterman is now wearing a suit as he’s walks into preside in the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/f4dBb5KMx1 — Joseph Zeballos-Roig (@josephzeballos) September 28, 2023

A resolution requiring men in the Senate to wear a jacket and tie was passed unanimously on Wednesday after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) received heavy backlash from Republicans for retiring the previously unofficial dress code.

Republicans accused Schumer of scrapping the dress code as a concession to Fetterman, who until Thursday had consistently turned up to the Senate in casual clothing.

The backlash intensified after Fetterman presided over the Senate without a tie last week.

Fetterman, meanwhile, dismissed the criticism and argued there were “more important things we should be talking about” than “if I dress like a slob.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Schumer said, “Though we’ve never had an official dress code, the events over the past week have made us all feel as though formalizing one is the right path forward.”

He continued, “I deeply appreciate Senator Fetterman working with me to come to an agreement that we all find acceptable, and of course I appreciate Sen. Manchin and Sen. Romney’s leadership on this issue.”

