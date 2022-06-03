MAGA World Boycotting ‘Woke’ Pizza Hut Over Drag Queen Book Recommendation

Pizza Hut is facing calls for a boycott on social media after it was pointed out that a recent recommendation from their famous book club for children is about a kid who becomes a drag queen.

The book is Big Wig, authored by Jonathan Hillman and illustrated by Levi Hastings. It’s meant for preK-3 students, according to the book club’s website.

“This wonderful read-aloud celebrates the universal childhood experience of dressing up and the confidence that comes with putting on a costume,” the website’s description of the book reads. “And it goes further than that, acknowledging that sometimes dressing differently from what might be expected is how we become our truest and best selves.”

Numerous conservatives on social media, including the Libs of Tik Tok account, have taken issue with the book and turned on the pizza maker, which has been running its reading incentive BOOK IT! Program for decades.

“Pizza Hut has gone full woke, now we must make them full broke,” conservative commentator and author Brigitte Gabriel tweeted. The sentiment was echoed by others who saw the book highlighted.

“Hi @pizzahut. Are you aware of how many pizza restaurants there are that don’t try to turn kids into drag queens? Ask your marketing department if you don’t know the answer,” conservative producer and reporter Kyle Becker tweeted.

.@pizzahut sponsors a program which incentivizes kids in PreK-6th grade to read books. This week, one of their suggested books is “Big Wig.” A book about a child who becomes a drag performer. pic.twitter.com/5FTQC5ubCo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 3, 2022

Can screwed up adults give children a break and just let them be children …I’m so sick of messed up people/ and companies on a quest to mess children. This is not necessary 👇 bye bye @pizzahut https://t.co/r6baWn7ksK — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) June 3, 2022

Papa John’s has and always will be better than Pizza Hut. Pizza Hut has gone woke, now they must go broke. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) June 3, 2022

Can we report pizza hut to the police? This is shameful! https://t.co/srF1HxUvlA — Ultra Maga Man (@magaman28) June 3, 2022

Why is your Book It! program promoting grooming young children into becoming drag queens? https://t.co/q0hIu0Sbdd — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) June 3, 2022

Me thinks @pizzahut needs to hear from y’all. https://t.co/lxyFsVyKw9 — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) June 3, 2022

I will no longer eat PizzaHut — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) June 3, 2022

Big Wig was published by Simon & Schuster in February. The story follows a child joining a costume competition who dresses in drag and becomes “B.B. Bedazzle,” according to the publisher.

